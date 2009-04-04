New high-def chip means cheaper HD TVs

We'll be seeing this on a lot more tellies soon

As if we ever doubted it, news has emerged from a small chip maker that virtually ensures all new television sets will be high-definition capable.

Renesas Technology says it has come up with an HD TV system chip that is so small and cheap TV manufacturers will have no reason to look elsewhere for their parts.

Memory savings

The R8J66957BG chip might not have a catchy name, but it's clearly going to prove popular. At just 23mm square, it's by far the smallest on the market, plus it needs just one block of DRAM memory to operate, whereas other chips need two or more.

The result is a tiny, inexpensive product that will allow companies to easily build HD TV sets without worrying about cutting-edge technology unnecessarily inflating the bottom line.