Spider-Man edition PS4 Pro swings into San Diego Comic-Con

To celebrate the impending launch of the PS4-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sony has announced a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The PS4 Pro console will feature a striking new red paint job emblazoned with Spider-Man’s iconic logo, and it’ll come with a controller in matching red-and-white attire.

Naturally, the console will also be bundled with a hard copy of the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and will include tokens to download the upcoming The City That Never Sleeps DLC, which gives the player new missions, characters, and suits in the Spider-Man universe.

The console bundle will cost $399.99 and CA$499.99 in the US and Canada respectively, and will be available when the game launches on September 7, 2018. UK availability and pricing is yet to be confirmed.

In Australia, the PS4 Pro bundle will be available for AU$659.95 from September 7, 2018. The Land Down Under will also be getting a second Spider-Man console that includes a regular 1TB PlayStation 4 with the same customized artwork and game bundle – that'll cost AU$549.95.