Sony establishes new consumer electronics unit

Japanese electronics giant Sony has announced that it will establish a new intermediate entity to look after some of its biggest product lines.

The new holding company, called Sony Electronics Corporation, will come into effect from April 1. It will become one umbrella company for three different business units - Electronics Products & Solutions segment, Home Entertainment & Sound, and Mobile Communications.

This includes such high-end items as stero systems, mobile phones, and cameras.

Sony restructure

According to company, the restructuring “will not only accelerate the integrated operation of the EP&S businesses but also aim to optimize its organizational structure, talent and business portfolio, while further enhancing competitiveness and creating new business.”

All the relevant sales and marketing, manufacturing, logistics, procurement and engineering platforms will also get aligned under the new entity.

Shigeki Ishizuka will be the CEO/President of Sony Electronics and a representative director. He will also be in charge of the Electronics Products & Solutions Business as well as the Storage Media Business.

Ichiro Takagi has been named as the Representative Director and Executive Deputy President, COO of the newly created entity. As an assistant to Ishizuka, Takagi will be responsible for Home Entertainment & Sound Business.

While this may not the first time Sony has done a restructuring, it hopes that this aligning all its consumer electronics businesses under one entity will allow different units to collaborate efficiently and share technologies without any organizational hurdles.

Via: Sony