IBM launches a security tool for the travel and transportation sector

IBM has launched an analytics tool designed to help travel and transportation companies reduce security risks.

The tool is designed to protect operating systems, databases, pricing systems and any other endpoint solutions travel and transportation companies use to store customer and corporate information.

IBM says the tool is specifically designed for hotel chains, airlines, car rental agencies, and commercial freight, among other types of business.

How it works

The security software and services will be based on IBM's QRadar Security Intelligence Platform. The tool will integrate general security information, anomaly detection, incident forensics and configuration into one interface that can monitor vulnerable aspects of a company's enpoint data.

In addition to data stored in databases and on-premise operating systems, IBM's Security AppScan software will work alongside QRadar to help businesses secure data on web and mobile apps.

Clients will have access to an Emergency Response Team. If an attack occurs, the client will receive access to IBM security experts who will help end the threat.