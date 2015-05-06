Ban email at work: 6 of the best perpetual messaging platforms

Is email dead? For some younger, tech-savvy folk who exclusively use Twitter, SnapChat and WhatsApp, it probably is, but the 108.7 billion emails that are fired around offices are proof that email as a business tool is far from on its deathbed.

However, new cloud-powered platforms are emerging that seek to combine instant messaging, VoIP, Google Hangouts-style conference calls and more into one joined-up, cross-business collaboration playground. Is this perpetual messaging or should we call it unified communications?

Whatever the term, email-killing is big business – in April one of the leading platforms, Slack, raised a staggering $160 million (around £105 million, AU$205 million) as part of a deal that valued the company – a startup just two years ago – at a whopping $2.8 billion (around £1.85 billion, AU$3.6 billion).

Investors clearly think that we'll all soon be ditching email for an all-encompassing platform. However, the winner will need to cover all eventualities and seamlessly integrate IM, workflow, discussion, collaboration, content, phone, video, presence awareness and – yup – external email, too. It's the future of corporate communication, and it's nearer than you realise, but which platform is for you?

Head on into our slideshow to find out…