You can get Microsoft Office 365 for free, but only if you're a student

Microsoft is making it ever easier for students across the world to sign up for a free version of Office to use for their ongoing studies.

The roll out, which was originally announced solely for students in the United States, means that millions of students can sign up to get Office 365 and install a free copy of Office just so long as they're eligible.

Students that want to find out whether they are able to gain access need to get a valid school email address and then visit office.com/getoffice365 before entering the address provided by the education institution. Teachers, meanwhile, are advised to visit office.com/teachers.

Microsoft is providing the benefit to institutions that buy Office for faculty and staff, and as part of the package students get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Access and Publisher on up to five PCs or Macs plus up to five mobile devices. In addition it includes 1TB of OneDrive storage and Office Online.

Microsoft vs Google

The decision comes after Google continued its aggressive push into the education sector through its Apps for Education that include a widespread productivity suite comparable to Office 365 and the increasing number of Chromebooks on the market geared towards schools.

Via: Microsoft