Salesforce revamps its CRM tools, launches Sales Cloud1 and Service Cloud1

Salesforce.com has revamped its Sales and Service platforms to offer more advanced mobile functionality. The newly renamed apps, Sales Cloud1 and Service Cloud1, offer sales and service agents the ability to access extensive CRM tools via mobile devices.

Salesforce has been increasingly focused on mobilizing its CRM tools. The company launched Salesforce1 in November to help clients build cloud-based CRM apps for mobile devices.

Since that time it has launched Sales Reach, a tool designed to enable sales reps to launch on-the-go marketing campaigns from their smartphones, and it built in mobile reporting functionality to Salesforce1 so that mobile app developers can keep tabs on how their apps are performing on all devices.

Sales Cloud1

Updates to the Sales platform include the Today app, a tool that provides agents with a customizable interface that features important tasks, upcoming meetings, and other relevant daily information. Sales Cloud1 also includes Tasks, a to-do app designed for priority management; and Notes, a remember app that allows reps to jot down details that automatically link to customer records within Salesforce.

Additionally, Sales Cloud1 includes Events, a meetings and events calendar, Sales Path, a real-time prospect journey roadmap, and Skills and Rewards, a collaboration tool that connects teammates across skillsets and enables co-workers to reward one another for successful interactions.

Sales Cloud1 is generally available for $65 per user per month.

Service Cloud1

As Salesforce updates its Service Cloud to Service Cloud1, new tools include SOS for Apps, which is similar to Amazon’s Mayday button. The SOS provides in-context access to customer service with a live video connection to an agent, on-screen guided assistance and screen sharing for any customer with a mobile device.

Service Cloud1 also includes the Smarter Agent Console, which is designed to automatically provide agents with content relevant to service calls without the agent having to perform searches. Instant Service Communities is an addition to the Service Cloud that enables businesses to create communities where customers can connect with information, apps and experts for support.

Service Cloud1 is now generally available and pricing starts at $65 per user per month.