PayPal launches PayPal Here APIs for mobile payments in Australia

While the world sits back and waits for NFC-enabled smartphone payments to become the norm, PayPal has today launched its PayPal Here APIs to enable stores to accept wireless mobile payments via PayPal using their existing Point of Sale systems.

Initially, the PayPal Here APIs have been integrated with POS systems from MICROS, Island Pacific, Kounta and Vend, allowing stores that use these systems to accept mobile payments via PayPal.

Customers use a dedicated app to locate and check in to a store before placing an order. Once the order is made, they can pay using their PayPal account straight from their smartphone.

The API allows the store to receive a photo ID and name of the customer, which they can then use to improve customer service and drive customer loyalty programs.

Bread, Mexican and clothes

The first company to use the technology is Sonoma Bakery, which has included the PayPal payment system into its six retail stores.

In the coming weeks, Mexican restaurants Guzman Y Gomez, fashion retailer Glue store and educational retailer Crayons will all introduce the PayPal payment system via their current point of sale system.