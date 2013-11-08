Apple issues Mavericks update to bring Gmail back from the dead

Apple's free OS X 10.9 Mavericks update has caused plenty of headaches for people - not least Gmail users who have had to put up with misbehaving inboxes since taking the plunge.

The Cupertino-based company has outed a free patch to fix problems related to its Apple Mail app and Gmail accounts, which include mail being unintentionally duplicated and unread message tallies seemingly being plucked out of thin air.

According to Apple, the 32.46MB update fixes an "issue that prevents deleting, moving, and archiving messages for users with custom Gmail settings" and "addresses an issue that may cause unread counts to be inaccurate". To install it, you'll have to head on over to the Mac's App Store, where it should be ready and waiting.

Coming unstuck

Apple has also issued a software fix for its brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display laptops after users complained of freezing keyboards and trackpads.

And there could be more Mavericks-related patches in the works. According to 9to5Mac, Mavericks' iBooks 1.01 and Safari 7.01 updates are due to bring improved performance for new features introduced in Apple's (for now) temperamental OS.

Unfortunately, some Mac owners are still stranded in no-man's land after installing the latest version of OS X, including Western Digital external HDD users that have seen data destroyed after upgrading from Mountain Lion.