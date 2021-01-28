SAP RISE wants to offer digital transformation as a service

German technology giant SAP has unveiled its latest offering called RISE with SAP which is aimed at propelling organization's holistic transformation into intelligent enterprises.

RISE with SAP offers customers at all stages of their digital transformation efforts with a completely new way to redesign processes for better business outcomes. The new offering will provide SAP customers with a path to the Intelligent Enterprise regardless of their starting point or complexity.

The service will be made available on a subscription basis and it features one responsible party for service-level agreement, operations and support.

SAP CEO Christian Klein explained how RISE with SAP will help businesses better deal with change in a press release, saying:

"Geopolitical tensions, environmental challenges and the ongoing pandemic are forcing businesses to deal with change faster than ever before. Companies that can adapt their business processes quickly will thrive — and SAP can help them achieve this. This is what RISE with SAP is all about: it helps customers continuously unlock new ways of running businesses in the cloud to stay ahead of their industry."

RISE with SAP

RISE with SAP's business process intelligence is built on the company's own business model and process expertise from working with over 400,000 customers across 25 different industries.

Customers will be able to analyze how their business processes perform, benchmark them against industry standards and easily adapt to new requirements and business demands. As a result of the direct connection to SAP's workflow, RPA and other AI services, intelligence can be directly embedded in business processes.

Technical migration will also be possible as SAP tools and services support a business' entire technical journey with fast time to value augmented by offerings from the company's ecosystem. These include automated services to move to modular and standard solution landscapes for faster consumption of innovation in the cloud as well as support from technical architects to facilitate smooth migration and high adoption.

RISE with SAP customers will also have access to over 2,200 APIs to help ensure integration with on-premise, cloud and non-SAP systems as well as low-code or no-code capabilities to further extend the company's solutions.