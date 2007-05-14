It's official: iTunes bags Paul McCartney

Apple has confirmed what many reported yesterday - that Paul McCartney is to sell both his new and back catalogue albums through the iTunes Store .

Anyone who orders the new Memory Almost Full album before its release will also receive a free music video and a digital download of the Ever Present Past single. The rest of McCartney's solo and Wings back catalogue will be available on the iTunes Store later this month.

"Paul McCartney is one of the greatest musicians of all time, and we're extremely excited to offer his first digitally distributed album on iTunes," says Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

" Memory Almost Full is a very personal album for me, and I'm thrilled to let fans experience it in a whole new way. There's no better time to make this music available through iTunes," Paul McCartney said.