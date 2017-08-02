OnePlus 5 update enhances your 4K video recording

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for its latest flagship phone that will bring more stable 4K video recording to the OnePlus 5.

The phone already supported Electronic Image Stabilization for video recording at Full HD resolution, but a new software upgrade will bring it for 4K video recording too.

EIS is usually a feature limited to 1080p resolution recording as it can be strenuous on the phone, but OnePlus has deemed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor strong enough to take on the task.

Strong and stable

Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are two of the other phones capable of stabilization when filming 4K, but apart from that the feature is limited to just the OnePlus 5.

The latest update for the phone will also bring a variety of bugfixes, a new security patch and a new font for the phone’s user interface.

The update is rolling out now but it's going to be a gradual process and we’ve yet to see the upgrade on our sample of the phone here in the UK.