Nvidia AI LaunchPad is an all-in-one AI deployment solution for enterprises

Nvidia is giving enterprises access to all the infrastructure and software they'll need to fuel their AI initiatives with the unveiling of its new AI LaunchPad program.

Enterprises often lack the necessary infrastructure to power these initiatives on their own which is why Nvidia AI LaunchPad is delivered through hybrid cloud providers.

Equinix will be the first hybrid cloud provider in the program and the company will provide Nvidia-powered solutions on a global scale through its Platform Equinix. Its infrastructure can be deployed in minutes and by doing so, enterprises will gain access a full spectrum of Nvidia resources to support almost every aspect of AI from data center training and inference all the way to full-scale deployment at the edge.

Head of enterprise computing at Nvidia, Manuvir Das explained why the company decided to launch its new AI program in a press release, saying:

“Today’s enterprises are looking for a simple, comprehensive solution that provides instant access to the resources they need to build and deploy AI with ease. NVIDIA AI LaunchPad puts AI at the fingertips of enterprises everywhere with fully automated, hybrid-cloud infrastructure and software for every stage of the AI lifecycle.”

AI LaunchPad

When AI LaunchPad becomes available this summer, Equinix customers will be able to develop advanced AI on Nvidia DGX SuperPODS managed by the Nvidia Base Command Platform which serves as an AI development hub.

At the same time, enterprises will also be able to use Base Command Platform on Nvidia-Certified Systems from Dell Technologies, Lenovo and other manufacturers. These servers are built on the Nvidia EGX platform and are ideal for running the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite on VMware vSphere to deploy AI-ready enterprise platforms capable of scaling AI on hybrid clouds.

When connected to a Nvidia-Certified System, the Nvidia Fleet Command managed cloud service, which is now generally available, can also be used by enterprises to securely deploy and manage AI applications across Equinix's distributed edge infrastructure. By using AI LaunchPad at an interconnected hub like Equinix, organizations can have have secure, high-speed access to an ecosystem of companies that operate their digital infrastructures at Equnix by using Equinix Fabric.

We'll likely find out more about AI LaunchPad from Nvidia and Equinix once the program gets closer to its release date. Until then though, enterprises can find out more details about AI LaunchPad on Nvidia's website.