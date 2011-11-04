Next Kindle Fire to rock 8.9-inch screen?

Amazon's next generation of the Kindle Fire tablet may come in an 8.9-inch screen size, according to manufacturing suppliers.

It seems that the company may have changed its plans, with Digitimes' sources adding that Amazon's original intention was to release a 10.1-inch Kindle Fire.

It's not clear exactly why Amazon would shrink the screensize, but there's talk from the same shady sources that Amazon will launch 9.7-inch and 10.1-inch tablets during the course of 2012.

Kindling for the rumour fires

Of course, this is essentially just a load of rumours contradicting a load of other rumours; Amazon has stayed predictably tight-lipped on the subject of new Kindle Fire tablets.

Here in the UK, we're yet to even see the first Amazon Kindle Fire make its way to our shop shelves – you know, the one that actually exists and comes with a 7-inch screen?

Still no word on an Amazon Kindle Fire UK release date, but we reckon it'll be 2012 at the very earliest.

But what of the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire rumour? Digitimes has a rather patchy record when it comes to tech rumours, so we'll stay a little bit cool on this one until we hear more.

From Digitimes