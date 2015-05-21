iPad may become 'our Pad' with these new iOS 9 features

Apple is dividing up and adding to its tablet operating system with more workplace-ready features in iOS 9, according to the latest rumors.

iPad split-screen support is supposed to be announced during its WWDC 2015 keynote on June 8, according the usually reliable 9to5Mac.

Diving the 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 screen, for example, would give users the ability to work in more than one active window for true multitasking capabilities.

Split-screen modes would include 1/2, 1/3 and 2/3 views in an effort to rival Microsoft Surface Pro 3 and Samsung tablets that have been doing screen-splicing all along.

12-inch iPad, more users

Down the line, the long-rumored iPad Pro may make the best use of split-screen and add additional enterprise features.

Multiple user logins, for example, would give businesses and work groups more incentive to buy a 12.9-inch tablet or use it as a cash register.

Like on a Mac, these individual profiles would reportedly split off apps, documents, and media so that everything is stored safely in its own partition.

Codenamed "J98″ and "J99" for the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, the iPad Pro may also get its first official Apple-made stylus.

Steve Jobs had been vehemently against creating a "slow" stylus for Apple devices, but a new patent filing wholeheartedly hints at such an input method.