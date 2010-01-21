Trending
Packard Bell unveils upgraded dot s2 netbook

By Mobile computing  

Teeny screen and tons of battery life

Packard Bell offers up the dot s2
Packard Bell has announced it's upgrading the dot s netbook - with the snappily monikered dot s2.

The new lap-warmer has a 10.1-inch screen, a 10-hour battery life, which PB is claiming means it's an ultra-portable, all-day netbook.

To be fair, the dimensions do show something pretty teeny, with 258mm width and 185 mm height, and a hair over 25mm in depth, and only 1.25kg in weight with the 6-cell, 10-hour battery.

There's an Intel Atom N450 processor powering things along under the hood, 250GB hard drive and both a five-in-one card reader and Adobe Photoshop Elements on board too.

Leading with LEDs

The 10.1-inch screen is backlit by low power LEDs, and PB states that the keyboard and the multi-touch trackpad offer accurate typing and enhanced mouseless action - although we'll wait for the review to believe that.

Oh, and check out the colours on this puppy, in the words of Packard Bell: "The 'Cherry Red' means spontaneity, energy, passion; the 'NightSky Black' stands for classic elegance and standing; the 'Glacier White' tells a story of simplicity and perfection."

Brilliant.

The Packard Bell dot s2 netbook has got a UK release date for later this month, and will cost £299.99 with Windows 7 Starter Edition.

