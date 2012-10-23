Apple unveils 13-inch Retina display MacBook Pro

In keeping with its tiny theme Tuesday, Apple announced the arrival of an all-new MacBook Pro with Retina display, this time a 13-inch iteration.

The new laptop comes just months after a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display wowed with a screen jammed with more than 5.1 million pixels.

We've heralded the 15-inch version's display as "spectacular," and the 13-inch model appears to fall right in line.

With a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, the 13-inch has a resolution boost of over four times over the previous 13-inch and the second-highest resolution computer - after the 15-inch Retina.

Ready for the Retina

The new MacBook weighs 3.5 pounds(1.62kg) and measures 0.75-inches (1.9cm) thin, making it what Apple's head marketing exec Phil Schiller said is the lightest MacBook Pro ever.

The device is 20 percent thinner than its previous iteration, Schiller shared.

Its resolution also gives it two times the resolution of a 1080p display and a 29 percent higher contrast ratio over the previous Pro.

Apple is charging $US1,699/£999/AUD$1,899 for the base model, with a 2.5GHz i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash, $US 500 less than the basic 15-inch model.

Shipping starts today.