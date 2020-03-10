Millions more Facebook users have their data exposed online

A security researcher has discovered two exposed databases online which contain the records of over 300m Facebook users including their user IDs, phone numbers and names.

The discovery was made by security researcher Bob Diachenko who found the first exposed database in December of last year. He believes that the large collection of Facebook user data was collected by cybercriminals in Vietnam either through an illegal scraping operation or by abusing the social network's API based on the evidence he uncovered.

In situations such as this, Diachenko usually notifies database owners first but since this data likely belonged to a criminal organization, he notified the internet service provider managing the IP address of the exposed server instead. Unfortunately, the leaked data was also posted on a hacker forum where others can download it and use it to launch phishing and other cyberattacks online.

A second server containing the same data along with an additional 42m records was also discovered online and it appears to be operated by the same group of cybercriminals. However, shortly after the second server was found, it was attacked by an unknown party and the information it stored was replaced with dummy data and database names which read “please_secure_your_servers”.

Exposed data

The first exposed database contained 267m records and most of the affected users were from the US. Each record contained a unique Facebook ID, a phone number, a full name and a timestamp.

The second exposed server contained the same 267m records plus an additional 42m records and was hosted on a US Elasticsearch server. 25M of the records it contained had similar information as that contained in the first server but 16.8m of the new records contained additional information including users' profile details, email addresses and other personal details.

While it is still unclear at this time whether the data was obtained through the Facebook API or through a process called scraping where automated bots copy data from websites, Comparitech (who partnered with Diachenko on this discovery) does have some recommendations on how you can avoid having your data scraped.

To minimize the chances of having your profile scraped by strangers, the firm recommends that users go to their Facebook settings, click on “Privacy” and set all relevant fields from “Friends” to “Only Me”. Additionally, users should set the “Do you want search engines outside of Facebook to link to your profile” option to “No” to reduce the chances of having their profiles scraped by third parties.

Via Comparitech