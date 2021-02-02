Mobile Industry Live: February 2021

Refresh

(Image credit: Pixabay) Vodafone and Nokia show off superfast 100Gbps broadband upgrade Vodafone and Nokia have successfully completed lab trials of a new Passive Optical Network (PON) technology that could deliver broadband speeds of 100Gbps across Europe by the end of the decade. The two companies claim the advances in speed could enable futuristic applications akin to ‘teleportation over the Internet’.

(Image credit: Xiaomi) Xiaomi sues US government over latest accusations Smartphone giant Xiaomi is suing the US government after the it was designated as a “Communist Chinese Military Company” by the Department of Defense. The designation means US individuals and organisations are forbidden from buying shares as per an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.