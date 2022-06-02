PlayStation State of Play drops release dates for FF16, The Callisto Project, and more

The Jubilee weekend State of Play is was packed with release dates and trailers for a slew of third-party titles coming to PlayStation consoles.

This month's PlayStation State of Play gave us a look at some PSVR 2 games as well, including Resident Evil Village. Indie-darling Tunic is finally headed to PS4 and PS5, and the horror keeps on piling on with The Callisto Protocol.

State of Play kicks off Summer Game Fest, and we've got more to look forward to with the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase on Sunday, June 12. You can catch up0 on the State of Play stream and get a rundown of the announcements below.