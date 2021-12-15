AWS went down again - and took down a whole host of websites

Refresh

As mentioned, thousands of complaints have landed on DownDetector, with users across the US, Europe and Asia all reporting AWS issues. This has led to a knock-on affect for other popular websites that are hosted on AWS services, which also appear to have gone offline. According to DownDetector, the likes of Hulu, Intuit QuickBooks and DoorDash have all seen issues, as has Amazon.com

(Image credit: Future / DownDetector) Video game services appear to be particularly affected, with PlayStation Network, Twitch, League of Legends, Valorant, Apex Legends and Halo all seeing problems.

The official AWS service status dashboard isn't showing any major issues as yet, but the site itself is very slow to load, possibly indicating something is going wrong. The only issues currently displayed are concerning "AWS Internet Connectivity" across its Northern California and Oregon areas - part of the AWS US-WEST-1 region. AWS says it is, "investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-1 Region."

AWS outage is wrecking the Disneyland app and folks here are b i g m a dDecember 15, 2021 See more Not exactly the "happiest place on Earth" at the moment, it seems....

It seems the issues are affecting both the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 AWS regions - two huge areas for the company, and home to a huge number of customers. This could be why a large number of sites and tools are currently down - DownDetector is showing other services such as Zoom, Okta, Salesforce and Crunchyroll also affected.

AWS says it may have the issue in hand - the latest update on the AWS Status Dashboard notes: "We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity. We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery."

(Image credit: DownDetector) Outage reports are starting to fall on DownDetector - could things be repairing and going back to normal?

Big update - AWS says the issue with the US-WEST-1 region in Northern California is now fixed! "We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region," the AWS status page reports. "Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally." The US-WEST-2 region in Oregon is still under investigation, but DownDetector reports are falling fast, so fingers crossed it should be resolved soon too...

And there you have it - the Oregon region is resolved too. "We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-2 Region," says AWS. "Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally."