House of Cards Season 2 premiere set for February 14, 2014

It's been as tough as a two-dollar steak to wait for the second season of Netflix's House of Cards, but Francis and Co. finally have a return date.

Subscribers to the streaming service will have total access to House of Cards Season 2 on February 14, 2014.

Yes, that's Valentine's Day, so whisper sweet nothings about loving your honey more than sharks love blood and commence binge-watching all 13 episodes.

Until then, look on as Claire takes a single, slow-mo pull from a cigarette in this Season 2 teaser. Whatever could be on her mind?

