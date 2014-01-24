BitCloud creators plan to 'replace' the internet

Ambitious developers have revealed a project that aims to create a decentralised internet, where all storing, routing and bandwidth is carried out by nodes run by users.

Inspired by Bitcoin, 'the BitCloud' is currently in very early stages, but the developers aim to provide a service similar to most ISPs by using individuals that are paid for performing the routing, storage and bandwidth operations themselves.

Like Bitcoin, the decentralised currency from which the creators drew inspiration, BitCloud aims to be a decentralised internet. The network would run like a P2P system, with every computer within it having equal rights.

The promise of payment is what the developers hope will draw users to the project. In reward for performing tasks with their computer, each user would be able to charge digital coins called 'CloudCoins'.

Programmers of the world, assemble

As for rules on this new form of internet, there exist a set of laws known as the 'BitCloud Cryptographic Law' which will be set initially by the developers but can "change and develop" as the project expands.

The creators, whose names have yet to be released, said they would need assistance from "programmers and thinkers" from around the world that are willing to help with the project.

Though many might scoff at the idea of an internet alternative, the success of Bitcoin, which is now accepted by multiple vendors and is even being taken seriously by national banks, demonstrates how decentralised networks can thrive.

Given the internet's recent problems, including government snooping, content discrimination and ISP control, an open source solution might be something for the future.