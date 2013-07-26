Barnaby Jack, hacker famous for 'jackpotting' ATMs, found dead

It's been seven months since Reddit Co-Founder and internet activist Aaron Swartz died, and today news is spreading that another young hacker has passed away.

Barnaby Jack, famous for making ATMs gush cash and exposing flaws in things like medical devices, was found dead Thursday in San Francisco. Police are ruling out foul play. His sister told Reuters that he was 35.

"Lost but never forgotten our beloved pirate, Barnaby Jack has passed," tweeted IOActive Inc., Jack's most recent employer. "He was a master hacker and dear friend. Here's to you Barnes!"

Jack was due to give a presentation demonstrating his ability to hack into pacemakers and implanted defibrillators at the Black Hat convention next week, Reuters reported. Speaking with the publication last week, Jack said he could kill a man from 30-feet away by hacking an implanted heart device.

He was working with the unnamed device manufacturer to devise ways to prevent malicious attacks.

More blips

There's more news for you right here in our blips section.