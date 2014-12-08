Ralph Baer, the 'father of video games', dies aged 92

The "father of video games" Ralph Baer, who created the first home console, has died aged 92.

Baer began working as a defense contractor in 1966 where he started looking at ways to play video games on a TV screen. His first prototype, the "brown box", went on to become the Magnavox Odyssey, the first commercial home console.

The Odyssey launched in 1972 after Magnavox acquired the license. While it was a digital console, the device actually used analog circuitry to provide its video output, and even featured an anolog controller.

In 2006, Baer, whose death was confirmed by the New York Times, was awarded the National Medal of Technology by George W. Bush for "groundbreaking and pioneering creation, development and commercialisation of interactive video games."

The video below, created by filmmaker David Friedman and focusing on Baer's drive to create and innovate, is worth a watch.