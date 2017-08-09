Trending
Download of the day – Kodi

Stream your media library to any device in your home

You might have heard the name Kodi before, but not been familiar with what it actually is. In simple terms, it's is a an open source platform for streaming your whole movies, TV shows and music collection throughout your home.

Kodi is well designed, simple to navigate, and a great choice if you've ever thought about turning an old PC into a home media hub. 

The official Kodi download contains no media at all – you have to add your own legally purchased content. For more details, check out our full guide.

