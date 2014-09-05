Epson unveils world's smallest commercial A4 inkjet printer

Japanese printer maker Epson has launched what it claims is the smallest and lightest A4 inkjet printer in the world, the Workforce WF-100W.

The printer is aimed at mobile workers looking to print low quantity invoices, designs or other documents on the move.

The device has an integrated Li-Ion battery that can be recharged via a USB port or a bundled AC adaptor.

It is slightly thicker than an A4 reach and is about two-thirds the size; weighing 1.6Kg, it can be comfortably transported as Epson has judiciously chosen for a "brick" form factor.

It has a tiny LCD display that shows the essential characteristics of a printing job and the printer's status.

The printer uses two ink cartridges and pigment ink while the paper tray can hold about 50 pages; in a test print out, I noticed that some minor banding.

You can connect to it directly, via Wi-Fi or as a networked printer; printing can be done via an Epson app and it also boosts Google Cloud Print and Apple AirPrint compatibility.

The printer will go on sale in Europe for 299 Euros (About £240, $390, AU$410)