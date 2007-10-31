Magellan unveils two Maestro GPS devices

Magellan, one of the foremost leaders in the GPS device industry, has announced two new GPS devices for its Maestro line of products that were shown off at the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The two satnav devices - dubbed 3200 and 4200 - are the first of their kind to integrate AAA TourBook travel information that allows all US maps to come pre-loaded on the devices. Better yet, the maps can also be expanded to include most European countries and some Asian countries, as well.

Maestro 4200

The Maestro 4200 boasts a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a whopping 1.3 million points of interest, along with interactive point of interest icons. Even more useful, the 4200 sports a feature called SmartDetour, which offers you alternate routes should you hit a traffic jam.

The 3200 offers a 3.5-inch QVGA touch screen, but lacks the SmartDetour feature that made the 4200 special. That said, the 3200 uses the same SIRF starIII chipset as the 4200.

According to Magellan, the Maestro 3200 will retail for $269.99, while the 4200's price will vary depending on the retailer.