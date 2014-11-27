Audi's upcoming electric car does 280 miles on a single charge

Audi has an all-electric car going into production, and according to technical development chief Ulrich Hackenberg, it'll arrive sometime around 2017.

Apparently Audi's latest electric project will benefit from some typically efficient German engineering, allegedly doing 280 miles on a single charge.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Motor Show, Hackenberg rumoured an electric saloon that will match up to Tesla's Model S, with room for 5 people as well as plenty of luggage.

High voltage

Speaking of Tesla, the latest Model S does around 300 miles on a single charge, putting it firmly in Audi's crosshairs if a family saloon is the plan.

Some will remember that Audi dabbled with the idea of an all-electric car back in 2012. Range concerns turned out to be the final nail in the coffin of the electric Audi R8, but with technology now overcoming that particular hurdle, it's no surprise to see Audi back in the game.

Aside from this of course, nothing has been properly confirmed as of yet, so watch this space.

In six months, you'll be able to drive across the UK for free in a Tesla Model S