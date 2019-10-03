FIFA 20 skill moves: how to pull off the Flair Roulettte, Drag to Drag and more

Another year, another FIFA. Updates to the franchise are about as inevitable as getting nutmegged online by a 14-year-old, and if such humiliations leave you with a feeling of severe existential dread, then you need to learn how to perform skill moves in FIFA 20 to even the odds.

First off, you’re going to need to choose a player who has the relevant skill level to pull off these tricks. If you just want to practice, head into the arena and choose Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford, who all boast five-star skill moves. If you’re trying to create a skillful Ultimate Team, use this handy guide to every five-star skill player in FIFA 20, found on the official EA website.

Beyond that, all that's left is to get into the skill moves and the inputs necessary to pull them off in the thick of play. You'll have to adapt the input to the direction you’re facing to make the skill work, so bear in mind that while you’re always facing forward in the practice arena, in-game you could be facing any direction, most often in the direction of the opposing goal.

1 Star

Ball juggle – L2/LT + Tap R1/RB

Foot fake – Hold R1

Open up fake shot left – Hold L1/LB + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + Flick the left stick up and left

Open up fake shot right – Hold L1/LB + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + Flick the left stick up and right

Flick up for volley – Hold L1/LB + click the right stick

(Image credit: EA)

2 Star

Body Feint Right – Flick right stick to the right

Body Feint Left – Flick right stick to the left

Stepover right – Drag right stick clockwise from the top

Stepover left – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from the top

Reverse Stepover right – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from the right

Reverse Stepover left – Drag right stick clockwise from the left

Ball roll left – Flick right stick left and hold

Ball roll right – Flick right stick right and hold

Drag back – L2/LT + R2/RT + flick left stick down

(Image credit: EA)

3 Star

Hell flick – Flick right stick up then down

Roulette right – Drag right stick clockwise to the right from the bottom

Roulette left – Drag right stick counter-clockwise to the left from the bottom

Fake left and go right – Drag right stick stick counter-clockwise from left to right

Fake right and go left – Drag right stick clockwise from right to left

Heel chop left – Hold L2/LT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + flick the left stick to the left and hold

Heel chop Right – Hold L2/LT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + flick the left stick to the right and hold it

(Image credit: EA)

4 Star

Ball hop – Hold L1/LB + click right stick

Heel to heel flick – Flick right stick up and down

Simple rainbow – Flick right stick down, then up twice

Feint left and exit right – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from left to right

Feint left and exit right – Drag right stick clockwise from right to left

Spin left – Flick right stick diagonally to the bottom-left twice

Spin right – Flick right stick diagonally to the bottom-right twice

Stop and turn left – Flick right stick up then left

Stop and turn right – Flick right stick up then right

Ball roll cut right – Hold the right stick to the left and the left stick to the right

Ball roll cut left – Hold the right stick to the right and the left stick to the left

Fake pass – Hold R2/RT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X

Fake pass exit left – Hold R2/RT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X and flick the left stick diagonally to the top-left

Fake pass exit right – Hold R2/RT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X and flick the left stick diagonally to the top-right

Quick ball rolls – Pull right stick down and hold

Lane change left – Hold L1/LB + hold right stick to the left

Lane change right – Hold L1/LB + hold right stick to the right

Three-touch roulette left – Hold L2/LT + flick right stick down and left

Three-touch roulette right – Hold L2/LT + flick right stick down and right

Drag back spin left – Flick right stick down and then left

Drag back spin right – Flick right stick down and then right

(Image credit: EA)

5 Star

Elastico – Drag right stick clockwise from right to left

Reverse elastico – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from left to right

Advanced rainbow – Flick right stick downwards, hold upwards and then flick upwards

Hocus pocus – Drag right stick clockwise from the bottom to the left and then counter-clockwise from left to right

Triple Elastico – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from the bottom to the right and then clockwise from right to left

Ball roll and flick left – Hold the right stick to the right and then flick upwards

Ball roll and flick right – Hold the right stick to the left and then flick upwards

Heel flick turn – Hold R1/RB + flick right stick up and down

Sombrero flick – Flick right stick up twice and then down

Turn and spin left – Flick right stick up then left

Turn and spin right – Flick right stick up then right

Ball roll fake left – Hold right stick to the left then flick to the right

Ball roll fake right – Hold right stick to the right and then flick to the left

Rabona fake – Hold L2/LT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X + drag left stick down

Elastico chop left – Hold R1/RB + drag right stick clockwise from right to left

Elastico chop right – Hold R1/RB + drag right stick counter-clockwise from left to right

Spin flick left – Hold R1/RB + flick right stick up then left

Spin flick right – Hold R1/RB + flick right stick up then right

Flick over – Hold L1/LB + hold right stick up

Tornado spin left – Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up and then left

Tornado spin right – Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up then right

Lateral heel to heel – L1/LB + flick right stick right to left

Flair Roulette – L1/LB + drag the right stick from bottom to top

Dragback sombrero – R1/RB + flick left stick to the right + click right stick

Heel chop turn – L2/L2 + Fake Shot + drag left stick to the left

(Image credit: EA)

Five star juggling

Laces flick up – L2/LT + hold R1/RB

Sombrero flick backwards – Hold left stick down

Sombrero flick left – Hold left stick left

Sombrero flick right – Hold left stick right

Around the world – Full clockwise or counter-clockwise motion with the right stick

In-air elastico – Flick right stick right then left

Reverse in-air elastico – Flick right stick left then right

Flick up for volley – Hold left stick up

Chest flick – Hold the left stick up then click the left stick once and the right stick three times

T. Around the world – Full counter-clockwise motion with the right stick and then flick the right stick up