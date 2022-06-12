Why bringing processing to storage devices could be the answer to the data dilemma

There are some significant challenges with the computational storage model, which will need to be overcome and addressed as part of future architectures:

Lack of file system context

Most storage devices are block devices, with no file system, and so the device does not necessarily know which blocks are associated with which files. That context needs to be passed down to the device in order for some computational storage operation to take place.

Security/encryption

In some cases, data stored on the device may already be encrypted, which means that the device needs to be able to perform decryption of the data and needs to be part of the overall system security domain.

Compression and deduplication

Likewise, data on the storage device may already be compressed before being stored, so computations would require an initial decompression step.

Error correction

In many systems, higher-level erasure codes are applied across multiple devices. If errors occur during the reading of the data, there must be some way to invoke these higher-level codes in order to retrieve that data to perform the desired computation.

Data striping

Any computational storage architecture must reckon with the fact that data is often striped across devices, so any one device may not have all of the data it needs to perform a calculation.

This set of problems is relevant not only to computational storage, but to distributed compute architectures in general, including the now-classical accelerator offload model that powers much of our AI and machine-learning infrastructure. There is some hope that these problems will be solved as compute architectures evolve to support more disaggregated forms of computation, thereby opening the door to allow disaggregation of compute down to the storage device level.