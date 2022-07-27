The best psychic type pokémon can be very powerful in Pokémon Go. In this guide we’ll give you a rundown of their strengths and weaknesses and which are the best to choose for battle.

There are so many pokémon available in Pokémon Go that it can be hard to know which ones you should be catching or training up for battle. In particular, each one has its own effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider, whether you’re going up against a gym, Team Rocket member, or heading into PvP to gain victory over your friends. For the overview of the strengths and weaknesses, study our Pokémon Go type chart.

In this guide, we’ll be talking about the best psychic type pokémon in Pokémon Go, for when you want to get into the mind of your opponent. psychic type pokémon can be common but tricky to catch, like Abra, or elusive and legendary like Mew, but they all have strengths and weaknesses that you should know before going into battle.

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as to find out which are the best psychic type pokémon to keep an eye out for, spend resources on to get them ready for battle, and how you might be able to obtain them in your adventures in Pokémon Go.

The best psychic type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are psychic pokémon strong against?

Psychic attacks are strong against fighting and poison type pokémon.

Psychic pokémon are also resistant to fighting and psychic type attacks.

What are psychic pokémon weak against?

Psychic pokémon are vulnerable to bug, ghost, and dark type attacks.

Psychic attacks will also not do so much damage to psychic, steel, and especially dark type pokémon.

What are the best psychic type pokémon?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mewtwo

Mewtwo is simply one of the strongest pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Mewtwo is only obtainable through five-star raids, and legendary pokémon cycle in and out of the raid pool, so you may need to check whether it is available to be caught.

Mewtwo is a pure psychic type, so it is resistant to damage from fighting and other psychic types. However, it will take additional damage from bug, ghost, and dark types.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mew

The classic legendary pokémon Mew doesn’t have the best stats in Pokémon Go, but it can learn moves from almost any type, making it extremely flexible for when you need different kinds of special effective moves.

You can get Mew by completing the Special Research quest called A Mythical Discovery.

Mew is also a pure psychic type. It is resistant to damage from fighting and other psychic types. However, it will take additional damage from bug, ghost, and dark types. This is important to keep an eye on since you might be using it to fill in type coverage with its great move pool.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Lugia

Lugia has some solid stats in Pokémon Go, especially defense, so it can be good for long, tanky battles.

However, like other legendary pokémon, it can only be obtained through raid battles. Legendary pokémon cycle in and out of the raid pool, so you may need to check whether it is available to be caught depending on when you’re reading this.

Lugia is a psychic and flying type pokémon. It is resistant to grass, psychic, and especially fighting and ground type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to rock, ghost, electric, ice, and dark type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Hoopa

Hoopa is a powerful attacker for use in battles in Pokémon Go, up there with Mewtwo.

You could get Hoopa by participating in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research tasks, although these are not currently available in the game at the time of writing. If you did manage to complete the research tasks, however, your reward was a Hoopa in the Confined form, and you’ll need to use candy to unlock the more powerful Unbound form.

Hoopa is a psychic and dark type pokémon, so psychic attacks deal very little damage. However, it is weak to fairy and especially bug type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Espeon

Since all these other psychic type pokémon are difficult to obtain, you might be looking for a more manageable option. Although Espeon isn’t as powerful as some of the other pokémon on this list, it’s a more accessible option for when you want a psychic type pokémon on your team.

You can get an Espeon by evolving Eevee. You’ll need to walk 10km with Eevee as your buddy and evolve it during the daytime using 25 candy. Alternatively, once per account, you can name your Eevee “Sakura” to encourage it to turn into an Espeon.

Espeon is a pure psychic type, so it is resistant to damage from fighting and other psychic types. However, it will take additional damage from bug, ghost, and dark types.