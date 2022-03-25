Systweak Advanced Driver Updater review

Outdated drivers are a common reason for deteriorating performance in a PC. Hence, you need a driver updating tool to avoid this problem. Systweak’s Advanced Driver Updater is suitable with the right features included. It’s an ideal tool for professional PC users or gamers who value speed and performance.

Systweak is an Indian technology company that makes a host of software tools for PCs and mobile devices. Systweak Advanced Driver Updater is a system optimization tool and driver updater as well as one of the company's most popular products. It ensures your disk drivers are continually updated to deliver maximum performance.

We’re reviewing Advanced Driver Updater, so you can decide if it’s a suitable tool or not for you. Our review is based on specific criteria, including features, compatibility, customer support, ease of use, etc..

Advanced Driver Updater is significantly more expensive than the competition (Image credit: Systweak)

Plans and pricing

There’s a free version of Advanced Driver Updater anyone can download. However, this version has limited features compared to the premium one. Hence, it’s ideal to pay for the premium version to make the most of the software.

The premium version costs around $70 for an annual license for one PC. You can pay directly for it on Systweak’s official website through PayPal or a credit/debit card. Afterward, the company will send an activation key to your email that you’ll use to unlock the premium features.

Systweak offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for your purchase.

Systweak has a large database of drivers for a wide variety of hardware (Image credit: Systweak)

Features

Driver Scan and Update

The core feature of Systweak’s Advanced Driver Updater is to scan your PC and report the outdated drivers. The software checks your PC’s drivers against millions of drivers in its database to know which ones are obsolete. Afterward, it generates a list of the outdated drivers, and you can update them within the app.

You can update the drivers individually or collectively with the click of a button.

Advanced Driver Updater lets you set schedules to run an extensive scan on your PC’s drivers. It could be daily, weekly, or anytime your PC boots afresh. This way, you don’t have to launch the app every time to check up on your drivers.

Keep your PC running at peak performance by scheduling automatic driver updates (Image credit: Systweak)

You can download backup versions of your disk drivers and restore them when needed. This feature is vital because some driver updates could cause malfunctions. In such a case, just restore the backup version of whichever driver is malfunctioning to get your PC working as usual.

Using the correct drivers can also help you tackle hardware errors (Image credit: Systweak)

Many hardware errors usually originate from faulty, missing, or outdated drivers. Updating your drivers with Advanced Driver Updater helps solve these errors.

This feature lets you exclude unwanted or unused device drivers from getting updated.

This feature displays specific information about your computer and its hardware components.

Advanced Driver Updater supports multiple languages, including: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Finnish, Russian and Chinese

Interface and in use

We found it easy to download and install Advanced Driver Updater. The setup file is readily available on Systweak’s official website. Afterward, run it, and installation begins. It took less than five minutes to install during our test. After installing, you can start using the basic free features. If you paid for the premium version, you could immediately use the activation key to unlock all the features.

Advanced Driver Updater has a simple user interface with all of its various tools accessible from a menu at the top of the program (Image credit: Systweak)

The software has an interface that’s easy to understand. You can just select any feature you want and run it. There are four different toolbars containing all the features; “Status,” “Driver Scan,” “Backup,” and “Restore.”

Systweak offers few self-help options on its site (Image credit: Systweak)

Support

Systweak provides customer support through email. There’s no telephone or live chat support. There’s also a detailed FAQ page and user guide for Advanced Driver Updater published on its website.

The competition

Ashampoo Driver Updater and AVG Driver Updater are two common alternatives to Systweak Advanced Driver Updater. They are on par in features though they are both a great deal cheaper.

Final verdict

Advanced Driver Updater is a suitable tool for ensuring your disk drivers are constantly updated. However, it lacks extra features outside the basic driver update, backup, and restore. It’s also only compatible with the Windows OS, which is a drawback.

