Zero G DrummerPack AL

This pack provides GarageBand, Logic and Soundtrack users with a subset of Apple Loop drum content from ten top session players. The loops are provided in a generically labelled list of styles: rock, alternative, punk, pop, funk, hip-hop, electronic, jazz and country.

For every main groove included, there's also a selection of variations and fills which can be used to quickly construct verse and chorus song structures. Most of the loops are also available at three different tempos. And, just like all other Apple Loops, you drag them over to your loop player window and click Play to hear them.

The loops in this package have been performed by Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses), Jeff Anthony (Sheryl Crow), Ned Douglas (Simply Red), Sly Dunbar (Bob Marley), Tony Braunagel (Bonnie Raitt), Alan White (John Lennon, Yes), Michael Shrieve (Santana), John Bishop (Ernie Watts), Ben Smith (Heart), and Zoro (Lenny Kravitz).

The names of the artists these drummers have worked with give an accurate idea of the styles included - we're talking mainly rock and pop; the jazz section isn't enough to satisfy anyone interested in that genre.

All of DrummerPack's sounds were recorded as 24 bit/44.1kHz samples in state-of-the-art studios with expensive mics, and the quality shines through. A small amount of natural ambience adds to the overall feel, although some musicians might prefer them completely dry.

The performances by Zoro, Matt Sorum, Sly Dunbar and Alan White are particularly good and can be used to create some vibrant sounding tracks. But we would have liked more sonic/stylistic variety on offer. Having said that, the low price for this product makes it good value for anyone wanting authentic, straightforward drum grooves without breaking the bank. Cliff Douse