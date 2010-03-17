Choiix 1.2.3. Swapper review

A good little device but we would have liked to have seen support for SSDs and maybe a faster port such as FireWire or eSATA

Here we've got an easily swappable 2.5" HDD caddy, hence the imaginative product title, the Choiix 1.2.3. Swapper.

And simple it most definitely is with the device pulling apart easily and only a couple of rubber grommets holding the drive in place and the caddy together. All you do is plug your li'l HDD into the base, slide the plastic case over the top of it and replace said grommets.

I was pleasantly surprised at how solid the Swapper was when assembled. I hardly expected the rubber bits to hold out where normal screws would have been used, but there was no problem at all.

The only problem I have with the Swapper though is that it will only cater for standard SATA 2.5" HDDs and is completely incompatible with the same size of SSD.

Now, we know SSDs are still rather expensive and a little too pricey to wave around as portable storage, but there have got to be early adopters out there not willing to keep their first gen SSDs in their systems at home.

Still, it's a simple plug 'n' play beastie and does its job admirably.

