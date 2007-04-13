Freecom FHD-2 Pro 120GB review

There is little to fault to be found on this cracker of technology

Weighing in at just 175g (that's around six ounces in old money), the FHD-2 Pro is also impressively slimline, measuring 127 x 79 x 15mm. Attractively finished in aluminium casework, the only protuberance is an illuminated button towards the rear which, combined with the bundled Acronis True Image software, enables one-touch synchronisation of your choice of files and folders.

Despite its specifications looking pretty average on paper, this diminutive, USB bus-powered drive significantly outperformed the larger capacity Western Digital's My Book drive in our tests, especially for copying many small files, with average speeds that were three to four times faster.

For a USB-powered hard drive, the FGD-2 Pro is a real cracker. However, if you don't need the sync button and you happen to be accident-prone, we'd recommend you consider the Freecom ToughDrive Pro, which foregoes the button but features some serious anti-shock protection instead, and costs about £5 less to buy.