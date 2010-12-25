Seagate BlackArmor NAS 420 review

Compatible with Windows, Linux and Mac OS, Seagate's BlackArmor NAS is designed for business user and home office user alike.

It's easy to get it up and running, though you need a little networking knowledge to get the most from it. Its advanced features aren't always easy to use and access, but they're worth the effort.

The drive's back-up features are excellent, offering a wealth of options and facilities such as incremental and differential backups, and wizards are available for both backing up and restoring data.

On the business side, you can connect up to 50 workstations. The Seagate Global Access service means files stored on the Black Armor NAS 420 can be accessed securely over the internet using a standard web browser.

Two of its four drive bays are populated out of the box and the drives are hotswappable, though the caddies and door are a little flimsy for a business-orientated NAS. You can configure your drives in RAID 0/1/5/10 and JBOD arrays, provided the necessary quantity of individual drives for the RAID array in question is met.

Although it's not designed for home use, iTunes and DLNA-compatible media streaming are catered for here.

The Black Armor NAS 420 includes good expansion options. It offers two Ethernet ports and four USB ports – three rear-mounted and one at the front. You can connect external hard drives for extra storage capacity and add a printer for sharing over the network.

This NAS drive is a little bulky, so ensure you have enough room to set it up. It's not too expensive, but home and more demanding business users should look elsewhere.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview