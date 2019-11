It really is an awful lot of money to spend on a one-trick gadget

We think digital photo frames are a bit of a silly idea, but at least this easy-to-use model is one of the better ones - and it now even has support for USB Wi-Fi adapters.

The £30 adaptor (pictured) has to be bought separately, but it plugs in round the back, retaining the smart look of the frame and enabling you to load up photos wirelessly from your PC.

We can think of better ways to blow 400 notes, but if you really want a digital photo frame with a decent screen, this is the best there is.