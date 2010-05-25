Tony Blair takes on new 'green technology job'

Tony Blair takes on new role as green IT consultant

Ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair is set to join a US venture capitalist company in an advisory role, specialising in green and eco-friendly technologies.

Blair joins Khosla Ventures as an adviser. The venture capitalist firm was founded in 2004 by co-founder of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla.

The company specialise in backing green technology companies such as solar, wind and nuclear energy projects.

Khosla raised $1.3bn (£900m) from private investors in 2009.

Solving the crisis

Mr Blair said in a press release announcing his new role this week: "Solving the climate crisis is more than just a political agenda item - it's an urgent priority that requires innovation, creativity, and ambition."

Vinod Khosla said: "Understanding local and global politics is now important for us, techie nerds. This is where our relationship with Tony Blair can really help us.

"Tony understands far better than I ever will the political and geopolitical forces, as well as organization behaviour and social behaviour and change."

Via BBC