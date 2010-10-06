T3 Awards Judges video arrives online

The T3 Awards are just days away, with the gadget gongs being handed out on Monday 11 October.

Along with T3 editor Luke Peters and T3.com ed Kieran Alger, three guest judges helped in picking out the best gadgets of the year, including TechRadar's Patrick Goss, Claudine Beaumont of The Daily Telegraph and Sky News' Martin Stanford.

The judges deliberated long and hard over which products, brands and ideas deserved to be highlighted, with the public vote making sure that everyone gets a say.

T3 has now put up a video introducing the judges and giving some insight into what went on around the judging table.

You can find out more about the awards (although voting has now closed) at http://awards.t3.com/