Rise of the machines: robo vacuum tries to eat woman

Update: iRobot have since contacted us to inform us that the robot in this story was not in fact a Roomba. The story below has been updated to reflect this.

Original story...

It was only a matter of time until someone fired the opening shot, but we never thought it would be a vacuum.

Signaling the start of the war between human and machine, a circular robot vacuum "attacked" its South Korean owner as she napped on the floor, mistaking her hair for dirt.

The fire brigade were soon on the scene to help free the woman from the clutches of her tiny butler.

Just a simple mistake, right? RIGHT?

Via The Guardian