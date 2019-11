Tesco - the UK's biggest retailer and a huge figure in the sale of consumer electronics - has announced a jaw-dropping £6.38 billion loss, the equivalent of around the price of a Hudl 2 for every UK resident.

The supermarket giant has had an annus horribilis, buffeted by its competition and scrabbling to reassert itself.

Of course, that means there are likely to be job losses on the horizon, with stores set to close.

That 6.38 billion sum is the equivalent of 64,444,444 Hudl 2s. Ouch.