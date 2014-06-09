You can call me AI: Turing Test beaten for first time

For the first time, a machine has passed the Turing Test: a computer application named "Eugene Goostman" has convinced a third of judges that it was a human being, not an electronic simulation.

The test was devised by Alan Turing, computing genius and World War 2 codebreaking hero, and judges whether humans can reliably distinguish artificial intelligence from human intelligence during interactions.

In order to pass, Eugene Goostman had to be interpreted as human by 30% of human interrogators over a series of five-minute keyboard conversations.

The event took place at the Royal Society in central London on Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of Turing's death.

Almost human?

Four other computers were part of the competition as well. The successful device was put together by Vladimir Veselov and Eugene Demchenko.

Although there have been a number of similar claims in the past, those candidates all had access to a database of questions or topics prior to the conversations.