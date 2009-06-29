Toyota develops mind-controlled wheelchair

A mind controlled wheelchair has been developed by Toyota, with the company claiming that the technology is among the fastest in the world at analysing brain waves.

The problem with mind control in the past in this form of technology has been the delay in reading the impulses in the brain and translating them into movement.

However, the wheelchair – developed by Toyota engineers in conjunction with researchers in Japan - can react within 125 milliseconds.

Stop it

Braking still requires movement, however, with the driver needing to puff out a cheek to make the chair come to a halt.

The brainwaves are collected through a special cap, which sends the signals via an EEG to a processor chip.

Honda – one of Toyota's key rivals – is also developing a smiliar technology, but neither company has any plans for commercial applications until research is further down the line.

Via PA