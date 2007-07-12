Full video now showing on a hologram near you

Although not quite as sophisticated as this hologram, the new Lippmann technique isn't too far behind

The security hologram stickers that grace our credit cards and other sensitive items could be about to get a radical makeover. That's if Japan's Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) and Sony PCL have their way. The two firms have just succeeded in creating a printed hologram that contains enough different images to mimic smooth-moving video.

The Lippmann hologram technique uses two lasers and a series of interference patterns to impart up to 100 different images on a layer of polymer. Conventional printed holograms are stereoscopic and contain just two views embossed on plastic or foil.

Preventing piracy

As you'll see from the animated representation on the DNP website , the result is impressive enough to pass for a simple video clip. The companies are anticipating that the higher cost of Lippmann holograms will be offset by potential savings made through preventing product piracy and other fraud.

Aside from credit cards and the like, the future will likely see the new holograms on Blu-ray disks, medicines and the high-end designer accessories so popular in Japan.