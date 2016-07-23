7 northern tech startups looking to change the world

This article is part of TechRadar's Northern Powerhouse column, a series focusing on the development of the North of England's tech sector.

How do you succeed as a technology business based in the North of England? A recent report by tech-focused investment bank GP Bullhound points to eight companies that might have the answer.

In Northern Tech Revealed: exploring its technology universe, the banking firm identifies the region's eight 'unicorns' (or companies valued at $1 billion). They are: Sage; Autotrader; Skyscanner; Pace; Shop Direct; Moneysupermarket; The Hut; and Skybet.

According to the report, two of the challenges facing companies operating out of the region are securing access to investment, and attracting (and retaining) talent. In a bid to help the next potential wave (or is that herd?) of unicorns overcome the former obstacle, GP Bullhound recently held a pitching event at the Futurelabs co-working space in Leeds.

It was attended by a number of companies looking to secure early stage funding, and major investors including media company Bloomberg were in attendance. TechRadar went along to chat with the seven hopefuls and see what they had to offer.