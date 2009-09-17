100 most important people in technology revealed

TechRadar makes the Tech100 (kind of). Just check out Brian Lam from Gizmodo's shirt!

T3 has announced the arrival of its Tech 100 list, the ultimate inventory of people who shape the technology world we live in today.

Comprising journalists, tech evangelists, celebrities and CEOs, the list is your guide to the power players in the tech sector at the moment.

T3, produced by the same publisher as TechRadar, has worked long and hard at making the list as comprehensive and as wide reaching as possible, offering up some surprises along the way.

Where else would you find Feargal Sharkey rubbing shoulders with President Barack Obama?

Judging panel

To help T3 come up with the list, the magazine asked a number of people to be judges, including Claudine Beaumont from the Telegraph, PR guru Mark Borkowski and Selfridges' technology buyer Richard Jones.

Via T3.com