Angry email nets lecturer £10,000

A Salford University business lecturer who was accused in an email of fiddling his travel expenses has won a £10,000 libel payout.

Dr Tom McMaster, an amateur sailor, decided to travel to a conference in Ireland on his own boat, and attempted to claim £180 in expenses for the trip.

However, the University's finance department rejected the request, and when Dr McMaster questioned the decision he was met with a rather snooty email from finance director Ray Corner.

"Attempted fraud"

Mr Corner's message read; "Clearly the original claim was an attempted fraud and appropriately rejected.

"Those who submitted and certified it should be ashamed of themselves."

The good doctor demanded an apology – especially as the email had been sent to four other people – but the finance boss was having none of it.

Approaching the High Court for damages against this "unrepentant and unapologetic stance" from Mr Corner, Dr McMaster succeeded in reaching a settlement with the University resulting in his £10,000 windfall.