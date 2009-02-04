Online viewing jumps as economy declines

Online video had its best month ever in December, as over 150 million Americans (80 per cent of the entire US internet audience) watched over 14 billion videos online.

That's a 13 per cent increase over November and brings average viewing figures to nearly 100 clips per person.

Research firm comScore today released December 2008 data from the comScore Video Metrix service that showed YouTube accounting for over 40 per cent of all videos watched - over ten times more than its closest rival, Fox Interactive Media (with a meagre 3 per cent share).

YouTube is EveryoneTube

YouTube isn't suffering from its market-leading position, either, as it's responsible for half of the entire incremental increase over November.

It also has the highest viewing averages per visitor - 59 videos - compared to just 10 for its closest rival in popularity, TV-webcaster Hulu (which also had a good month, increasing views by 6 per cent).

The duration of the average online video was 3.2 minutes, although the duration of the average online video viewed at Hulu was 10.1 minutes, higher than any other video property in the top ten.