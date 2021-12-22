Ubisoft says Just Dance was hit by a data breach

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft has notified owners of its Just Dance title of a data breach, which the company says was limited to "technical identifiers", including GamerTags, profile IDs, Device IDs, and some Just Dance videos.

The attackers targeted the IT infrastructure used by Ubisoft to run Just Dance, which has sold millions of copies, just one month after the launch of Just Dance 2022. Ubisoft says an investigation has "not shown that any Ubisoft account information has been compromised as a result of this incident."

Ubisoft did not disclose the scale of the breach but said anyone affected would receive an email with more details. Users are advised to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and reset passwords as a precaution.

Panic at the disco

The company added that it was taking "all the proactive measures necessary" to make sure its infrastructure is protected against any possible future cyberattacks.

The data breach comes at an unfortunate time for Ubisoft, which has released a bunch of incredibly successful titles including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, the Tom Clancy series, and Watch Dogs.

A recent Axios report described a "great exodus" at the company as dissatisfied employees – many citing low pay, good opportunities elsewhere, frustration at Ubisoft's creative direction, and workplace misconduct scandals – took to the exits. Many even signed an open letter earlier this year.

This isn't Ubisoft's first rodeo with data breaches either. At the end of 2020, the company was targeted by the Egregor ransomware, alongside Kmart and Crytek.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Ubisoft for comment.